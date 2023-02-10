US Marine Corps sends 1300 Marines to Europe

The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the deployment of 1300 Marines for months-long training during Marine Rotational Force-Europe.

The Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa said in a release that Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, have deployed to Europe as part of Marine Rotational Force-Europe.

From January to September 2023, more than 1,300 Marines from II MEF and subordinate units are set to deploy throughout the European theater, training in more than 15 countries and supporting a variety of joint, multinational exercises.

The United States has a longstanding relationship with NATO Allies and Partners in Europe on issues of defense and security cooperation. Since 2017, U.S. Marines have trained in Norway during Marine Rotational Force – Europe, strengthening bonds by working hand-in-hand with the Norwegian military. The success of the relationship with Norway has allowed an expansion of the MRF-E in 2023, enabling Marines to deploy across Europe to receive world-class cold-weather and mountain warfare training and participate in a host of valuable named exercises across the European theater.

The training that takes place during MRF-E 23 is designed to strengthen the development of teams who understand the synergy of air, sea, and land power in joint multi-domain environments. The Marine Corps’ rotational presence in Europe facilitates military exercises in the Nordic regions and throughout Europe that: supports NATO and U.S. European Command operational plans; increases interoperability with Allies and Partners; and improves the Marine Corps’ cold-weather and mountain expertise, staying true to any clime and place.