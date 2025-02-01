US Marine Corps looks to buy LRUSV naval drones

The U.S. Marine Corps has decided to transition its Long Range Unmanned Surface Vessel (LRUSV) program to a major capability acquisition pathway following an Early Operational Assessment (EOA) conducted in fiscal year 2023 (FY23).

The Marine Corps terminated the LRUSV Middle Tier of Acquisition program after the EOA and now plans to restart development under a more structured framework in fiscal year 2027 (FY27).

The LRUSV is an unmanned maritime platform designed for extended-range reconnaissance and strike missions. It operates semi-autonomously, patrolling designated areas and launching loitering munitions (LMs) and other payloads against maritime targets. The system consists of five key subsystems:

Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV): A powered, semi-autonomous vessel capable of launching LMs or small unmanned surface vessels (sUSVs).

Loitering Munition System: Precision-guided munitions launched from the LRUSV to strike maritime targets.

Small Unmanned Surface Vessel (sUSV): A deployable sub-platform extending the reach of kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) System: Manages USV autonomy and munition deployment.

Contact Vessel: A manned version of the USV for sustainment and support.

The Marine Corps envisions the LRUSV as a force multiplier in maritime reconnaissance, supporting sea denial and sea control operations. The platform is aligned with the Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations doctrines, key components of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 strategy.

LRUSV will enhance the operational capabilities of Marine Corps and joint force commanders by providing real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) while engaging targets with precision munitions.

Initiated as a Middle Tier of Acquisition rapid prototyping effort in May 2021, the LRUSV program aimed to deliver an unmanned surface capability in a condensed timeframe. The Marine Corps approved a Master Test Strategy in November 2021, before the program came under Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) oversight.

However, in July 2023, the Marine Corps revised the program’s objectives to focus more on multi-domain sensor integration rather than purely strike capabilities. By September 2023, the Marine Corps officially terminated the Middle Tier of Acquisition effort, citing the need for a more deliberate acquisition approach. The program is now slated to transition to a major capability acquisition pathway in 2QFY27, with DOT&E oversight expected to resume at that time.

The Marine Corps conducted an Early Operational Assessment (EOA) in FY23, involving five LRUSV prototypes. This assessment was not intended to determine full operational effectiveness, suitability, or survivability but served as a demonstration of basic system capabilities.

Testing included:

Autonomous navigation: The LRUSV successfully maneuvered through complex maritime environments, avoiding collisions and reacting to surface vessel encounters.

Munition deployment: The platform launched loitering munitions against simulated maritime targets.

Navigation scenarios: Safe maneuvering was demonstrated in varied transit operations.

The EOA was conducted in accordance with a Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity (MCOTEA)-approved test plan and was observed by DOT&E.

While the EOA confirmed the LRUSV’s ability to autonomously navigate and engage targets, the assessment did not collect data on cyber survivability, a key area requiring further evaluation. Additional effectiveness and suitability observations were documented in DOT&E’s classified May 2024 EOA report.

The LRUSV prototype was developed by leading defense contractors:

Metal Shark (Jeanerette, Louisiana) – Primary USV manufacturer.

HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) (Newport News, Virginia) – Autonomy systems integrator.

As the Marine Corps prepares for the next phase of LRUSV development, DOT&E has outlined key recommendations:

Address all recommendations provided in the May 2024 classified EOA report. Incorporate cyber survivability assessments into future test plans. Refine system requirements to align with multi-domain sensor integration for reconnaissance-focused operations. Ensure the program’s transition to a major capability acquisition pathway in FY27 follows a structured test and evaluation framework.

The Marine Corps’ decision to shift LRUSV development to a major capability acquisition pathway reflects a strategic pivot toward a more comprehensive, structured development process. While the initial rapid prototyping effort provided valuable insights, the forthcoming acquisition approach aims to refine and enhance the system’s operational effectiveness before full-scale deployment.

As the Marine Corps advances toward FY27, LRUSV remains a critical component of future maritime operations, supporting reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeted strike capabilities in contested littoral environments.