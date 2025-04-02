US clears $5.58 billion F-16 sale to Philippines

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Philippines for F-16 fighter aircraft and a full suite of weapons, support systems, and training, with an estimated cost of $5.58 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required congressional notification on April 1, 2025.

According to the agency, the proposed sale includes 16 F-16C Block 70/72 and four F-16D Block 70/72 multirole aircraft, as well as 24 F110-GE-129D or F100-PW-229 engines, advanced AESA radars, modular mission computers, and electronic warfare systems. A wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions are also part of the request, including AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, AIM-9X Sidewinders, GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs, JDAM kits, and precision-guided bombs.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is listed as the principal contractor for the aircraft.

The proposed deal is designed to strengthen the Philippine Air Force’s capabilities in maritime domain awareness, close air support, aerial interdiction, and suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD). It also supports the broader strategic goals of the United States in Southeast Asia.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia.”

The equipment and support package includes advanced targeting pods, helmet-mounted cueing systems, electronic warfare suites, communications and encryption gear, night vision systems, air combat maneuvering instrumentation, maintenance tools, training simulators, and logistics support. The package also covers ferry support, ground support equipment, and related construction or infrastructure support as needed.

The agency added, “This sale will also increase the ability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect vital interests and territory, as well as expand interoperability with U.S. forces. The Philippines will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

No U.S. personnel will be assigned to the Philippines as part of the implementation of this sale, and the deal is not expected to impact U.S. defense readiness. There are currently no offset agreements associated with the proposed sale, though these may be negotiated between the Philippines and Lockheed Martin.

Congress has been formally notified but must still review the potential sale before final approval and contract signing.