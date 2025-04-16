US clears $120M TH-73A helicopter sale to Philippines

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $120 million sale of TH-73A training helicopters and support systems to the Government of the Philippines, as confirmed by a notification from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress on Tuesday.

The deal includes not only the aircraft but also a wide array of support equipment and services.

According to DSCA, the package includes simulators, spare engines, avionics, flight management systems, GPS units, test equipment, technical publications, software, and training support.

The purchase is designed to bolster the Philippine military’s aviation training infrastructure as part of its ongoing modernization effort.

In a statement, DSCA said, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia.”

The TH-73A, manufactured by AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation (a division of Leonardo), is based on the Leonardo AW119 and serves as the U.S. Navy’s primary advanced helicopter trainer. The platform is expected to play a central role in developing a skilled rotary-wing aviator corps in the Philippines.

According to the release, the acquisition “will improve the Philippines’ capability to meet current and future threats by providing an aircraft platform that will serve as the primary method of improving pilot training and skills.”

The agreement includes the assignment of up to four U.S. government personnel and four contractor representatives to the Philippines for up to three years to assist with fielding and familiarization.

No offset arrangements have been proposed at this time, and any future agreements will be subject to negotiation between the contractor and the Philippine government.

The U.S. government said the proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the region, nor will it adversely affect U.S. defense readiness.

The transaction is the latest in a series of U.S.-Philippines defense engagements as Washington deepens security cooperation with Manila amid growing concerns over regional tensions in the Indo-Pacific.