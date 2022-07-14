US B-2 bombers arrive in Australia to conduct deterrence missions in Indo-Pacific region

The U.S. Air Force has said that its B-2 Spirit bomber aircraft arrived in Australia as part of the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) initiative.

Stealth bombers, assigned to 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, have deployed to Australia for joint training and strategic deterrence missions alongside Allies and partners in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“This deployment of the B-2 to Australia demonstrates and enhances the readiness and lethality of our long-range penetrating strike force,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Kousgaard, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “We look forward to training and enhancing our interoperability with our RAAF teammates, as well as partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific as we meet PACAF objectives.”

The EAC initiative commenced in February 2017 to build on a broad range of long-standing air exercises and training activities undertaken between Australia and the United States.

EAC aims to deepen advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. The EAC initiative has been operating successfully for several years as one of the United States Force Posture Initiatives.

EAC also provides opportunities for Australia and the United States to enhance engagement with regional partner air forces through exercises and training activities.