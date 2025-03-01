US B-1B bomber conducts hot pit refuel in Japan

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, has landed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, to conduct a hot pit refuel as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1.

The operation took place on February 27, 2025, reinforcing the U.S. military’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific through continued presence and operational readiness.

Bomber Task Force missions serve as an essential component of U.S. Air Force training and operational integration with Allied and partner nations. Conducting hot pit refueling—a rapid refueling process while keeping engines running—enables aircraft to extend operational reach and sustain long-range deterrence missions. The ability to execute this procedure efficiently allows for faster redeployment and enhances strategic flexibility in the region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Department of Defense continues to emphasize the importance of forward presence and maintaining readiness alongside Allied and partner forces.

Training exercises like Bomber Task Force 25-1 are designed to deter potential aggression and reassure regional partners of the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. The ability to rapidly deploy and refuel strategic bombers underscores the Air Force’s ability to respond to crises and maintain a credible deterrent posture in a dynamic security environment.

The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic long-range bomber, remains a vital asset in U.S. global strike operations, capable of carrying a diverse range of conventional munitions.