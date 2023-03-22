US Army’s new Chinook version enters final assembly

Aerospace giant Boeing announced that the first production CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopter destined for the U.S. Army has reached the final assembly phase of production.

As noted by the company, a final assembly is the last step in production before the aircraft is delivered to the U.S. Army.

“This is the first of many CH-47F Block II aircraft, the newest variant of the trusted Chinook helicopter series,” Boeing said in the press release.

The CH-47F Block II helicopter will provide the Army with increased heavy-lift capabilities for the next 30-plus years.

CH-47F Block II Lot 1, which went under contract in September 2021, began production in April 2022. The U.S. Army contracted Boeing to deliver two additional CH-47F Chinooks in September 2022 as part of Lot 2, bringing the total number of aircraft under contract to six. Congress has also authorized $177 million for Lot 3 aircraft and $23 million for Lot 4 advanced procurement.

The first Block II aircraft is slated for delivery in early 2024.