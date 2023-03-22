Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...

US Army’s new Chinook version enters final assembly

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Aerospace giant Boeing announced that the first production CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopter destined for the U.S. Army has reached the final assembly phase of production.

As noted by the company, a final assembly is the last step in production before the aircraft is delivered to the U.S. Army.

“This is the first of many CH-47F Block II aircraft, the newest variant of the trusted Chinook helicopter series,” Boeing said in the press release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CH-47F Block II helicopter will provide the Army with increased heavy-lift capabilities for the next 30-plus years.

CH-47F Block II Lot 1, which went under contract in September 2021, began production in April 2022. The U.S. Army contracted Boeing to deliver two additional CH-47F Chinooks in September 2022 as part of Lot 2, bringing the total number of aircraft under contract to six. Congress has also authorized $177 million for Lot 3 aircraft and $23 million for Lot 4 advanced procurement.

The first Block II aircraft is slated for delivery in early 2024.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine