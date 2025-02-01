US Army’s M10 Booker nears full-rate production decision

The U.S. Army has commenced live fire testing of the M10 Booker combat vehicle, with evaluations expected to conclude by the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (2QFY25).

This testing phase will be followed by an Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) process from the first to the second quarter of FY25, with the Department of Defense’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) planning to release a combined IOT&E and Live Fire Test and Evaluation (LFT&E) report in the third quarter. The report will provide a comprehensive assessment of the system’s operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability to support a full-rate production decision.

The M10 Booker is designed to provide Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs) with a mobile, protected, direct fire capability to engage light armored vehicles, fortified enemy positions, and dismounted personnel. The vehicle features a fully tracked chassis and is transportable via C-17 aircraft. It is operated by a four-person crew and is armed with a 105mm main gun and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, capable of utilizing a wide range of currently fielded munitions.

To enhance battlefield survivability, the M10 Booker incorporates several protection features, including modular armor, smoke grenade launchers, ammunition stowage blowoff panels, and an automatic fire suppression system. These systems are designed to mitigate threats from direct and indirect fire, rocket-propelled grenades, and underbody explosions.

The Army envisions the M10 Booker playing a critical role in supporting IBCT operations by engaging enemy forces in direct combat scenarios. The vehicle will be deployed to neutralize fortified positions, machine gun nests, and enemy strongholds, as well as to counter light armored threats. It is expected to be particularly valuable in forced and early entry operations within high-threat environments where anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) conditions exist. The system will be employed to provide fire support to infantry squads, platoons, and companies in both offensive and defensive engagements.

Originally developed under the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program, the M10 Booker entered Milestone C as an Acquisition Category IB program in June 2022. The transition to this formal acquisition phase followed the approval of the Milestone C Test and Evaluation Master Plan (TEMP) by DOT&E in May 2022. The program was officially renamed M10 Booker in June 2023.

The Army has implemented modifications based on recommendations from DOT&E’s April 2022 MPF Operational Assessment report. These adjustments include refinements to reduce toxic fume accumulation when firing the main gun and improvements to the vehicle’s cooling system. The upcoming IOT&E process will assess the performance of these enhancements under operational conditions.

The Army initiated live fire testing in June 2024 in accordance with a DOT&E-approved Live Fire Test Design Plan, with oversight from DOT&E personnel. LFT&E is scheduled for completion by 2QFY25. The IOT&E process will unfold in two phases:

Phase I (Gunnery): 1QFY25

Phase II (Force-on-Force and Adversarial Assessment): 2QFY25

The full evaluation will also include a cyber adversarial assessment to test the vehicle’s resilience against electronic threats.

The M10 Booker is being developed and manufactured through a collaborative effort involving multiple defense contractors. The major contributors to the program include:

General Dynamics Land Systems – Responsible for turret manufacturing at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio.

Merrill Technologies Group, Inc. – Based in Saginaw, Michigan, responsible for producing the vehicle hulls.

General Dynamics Land Systems (Anniston, Alabama) – Handles integration and final assembly.

As the testing phase progresses, DOT&E has yet to make a final determination on the M10 Booker’s operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability. The findings will be detailed in the 3QFY25 combined IOT&E and LFT&E report, which will inform the full-rate production decision.

In the interim, the Army is advised to:

Continue developing a Real-Time Casualty Assessment capability to simulate the effects of M10 Booker’s firepower against fortified structures, improving combat realism and training effectiveness. This recommendation was initially highlighted in the April 2022 MPF Operational Assessment report. Ensure the completion of LFT&E and IOT&E in strict adherence to the approved test plans.

The M10 Booker represents a crucial advancement in the Army’s efforts to enhance the firepower and mobility of IBCTs. As testing continues, the system’s ability to meet operational demands in combat environments will be rigorously evaluated to determine its viability for large-scale deployment.