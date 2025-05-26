US Army shows pocket-sized spy drone in action

The U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division has unveiled the latest addition to its toolkit—Teledyne FLIR’s Black Hornet 3, a combat-proven nano-drone system designed to deliver real-time surveillance while remaining virtually undetectable.

“Drones are the new frontier of advanced weapons technology. By utilizing this important new asset in training opportunities for Big Red One Soldiers, the 1st Infantry Division is staying prepped and ready for anything,” the division said in a statement released with new imagery of the drone in use.

The Black Hornet 3, weighing just 33 grams, provides dismounted troops with immediate situational awareness—both day and night, in challenging terrain and weather conditions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Its low noise signature and compact design enable it to perform covert reconnaissance, offering a crucial advantage in close-quarter or urban combat environments.

Drones are the new frontier of advanced weapons technology. By utilizing this important new asset in training opportunities for #BigRedOne Soldiers, the 1st Infantry Division is staying prepped and ready for anything. #DutyFirst #yotw U.S. Army photos by Quinn O’Hara pic.twitter.com/qVG8xnoWnx — 1st Infantry Division (@FightingFirst) May 14, 2025

According to a statement from Teledyne FLIR, the manufacturer of the system, “Black Hornet 3 spotted with the BIG RED ONE!” The company added, “The Black Hornet 3 gives soldiers immediate covert situational awareness, day or night, in all kinds of weather.”

The nano-drone system, which can transmit real-time video, has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and is engineered for highly portable operations. Already in use with Ukrainian forces—through donations from the governments of the United Kingdom and Norway—the system has proven itself in high-threat environments.

The U.S. Army continues to expand procurement of these ultra-light reconnaissance tools as part of its broader shift toward distributed sensing and tactical agility on the modern battlefield.

Teledyne FLIR says it has delivered more than 20,000 Black Hornet systems to military and security forces in over 40 countries, including multiple NATO members.