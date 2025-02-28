US Army puts M10 Booker through cold weather trials

The M10 Booker is undergoing intensive cold weather trials at Fort Greely, Alaska, where its ability to operate in extreme conditions is being evaluated.

The U.S. Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team highlighted the vehicle’s adaptability, emphasizing that it is built for any mission in any environment.

Designed to support infantry forces with enhanced firepower, the M10 Booker provides direct-fire support to infantry brigades while maintaining rapid deployability. Unlike a main battle tank, it is classified as an assault gun, tailored for high-mobility combat scenarios.

The Army has outlined plans to acquire more than 500 of these vehicles, reinforcing their role in ground operations.

The M10 is powered by an 800-horsepower diesel engine, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. Its advanced hydraulic suspension system, developed from technology tested at Yuma Proving Ground, enhances mobility across rugged terrain. While the vehicle’s overall design is distinct, its turret layout mirrors that of the M1 Abrams, providing a level of familiarity for armored vehicle crews transitioning to this platform.

As the Army moves forward with the M10 Booker program, the results of these cold weather tests will be crucial in assessing its readiness for full-scale production and eventual deployment.

The ability to withstand harsh conditions will further validate the vehicle’s operational effectiveness across different combat environments.