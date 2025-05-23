US Army parade to feature massive show of force

The U.S. Army will mark its 250th anniversary with a large-scale military parade and celebration in Washington, D.C., on June 14, the Pentagon announced on May 15. The date also coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, adding political scrutiny to an event already drawing mixed reactions.

According to documents reviewed by CNN, the event will involve nearly 7,000 troops, over 370 vehicles, and 70 aircraft, including 28 M1126 Strykers, 28 M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 Main Battle Tank, and seven M109A7 Paladins, Humvees, and a flyover by B-17 and P-51 WWII-era aircraft, followed by Apache, Black Hawk, and CH-47 helicopters. The Golden Knights parachute team will also perform precision jumps over the National Mall.

In a statement, the Army said the celebration aims to honor its founding on June 14, 1775, over a year before the Declaration of Independence. Soldiers will march in uniforms from different historical eras, including the Revolutionary War, both World Wars, Vietnam, and Iraq.

As noted by The Washington Post, around 5,000 troops are expected to arrive days ahead of the event to prepare. Parade formations will proceed down Constitution Avenue, past the White House, with President Trump scheduled to preside over a military enlistment ceremony. A fireworks display will close the event.

The cost is estimated between $30 million and $45 million, covering equipment movement, housing, and logistics. However, this does not include local repair costs, such as potential road damage caused by heavy tracked vehicles. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned that Abrams tanks, each weighing over 60 tons, could damage streets, and has requested federal support for potential road repairs.

The event has sparked sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who view it as a politicized display of military power.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed said that it was trademark Trump to make “everything about him.”

While military parades are rare in the United States, they have historically followed major conflicts. The last full-scale parade in Washington took place in 1991 after the Gulf War. The June 14 event would be the largest of its kind since then.

Despite the controversy, the Department of Defense says the parade will proceed as planned.