US Army orders more 155mm artillery rounds

The U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday that General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems and American Ordnance would compete for $993 million worth of orders to produce 155mm artillery munitions.

Two companies will compete for each order of a procurement contract through Feb. 14, 2028, the Defense Department announced.

Also noted that work locations and funding will be determined with each order.

The U.S. Army is successfully executing 155mm artillery acceleration efforts amid the war in Ukraine and awards new contract actions that will significantly increase production capacity for additional 155mm artillery rounds.

In total, the United States has now committed $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $29.3 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.