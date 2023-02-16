Thursday, February 16, 2023
type here...

US Army orders more 155mm artillery rounds

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Elizabeth Tarr

The U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday that General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems and American Ordnance would compete for $993 million worth of orders to produce 155mm artillery munitions.

Two companies will compete for each order of a procurement contract through Feb. 14, 2028, the Defense Department announced.

Also noted that work locations and funding will be determined with each order.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The U.S. Army is successfully executing 155mm artillery acceleration efforts amid the war in Ukraine and awards new contract actions that will significantly increase production capacity for additional 155mm artillery rounds.

In total, the United States has now committed $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $29.3 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine