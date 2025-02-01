US Army eyes future combat-ready truck fleet

The U.S. Army is progressing with its Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program, conducting an operational demonstration in August and September 2024 to assess the latest prototype designs.

The initiative aims to modernize and replace aging logistics vehicles by integrating advanced commercial technologies and modular capabilities.

The Army envisions the CTT as a next-generation family of vehicles (FoV) designed to enhance logistical operations across the battlefield. The program seeks to replace existing platforms such as the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, the Palletized Load System, and other medium- and heavy-duty transport vehicles. The new design incorporates predictive logistics, advanced driver assistance technology, and readiness for autonomous operation.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CTT FoV will feature a range of specialized variants, including cargo and load-handling systems, off-road and line-haul tractors, tankers, and base platforms capable of supporting air defense, missile systems, radar operations, and bridging and boat transport. These vehicles will be designed to maximize interoperability across the force, ensuring a flexible and resilient logistical framework.

In April 2024, the Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) approved the CTT Test and Evaluation Strategy (TES), setting the stage for an operational demonstration. Conducted in late summer 2024, the demonstration involved 12 prototypes provided by major defense contractors, including American Rheinmetall Vehicles, Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, and Oshkosh Defense.

The Army structured the operational demonstration to gather soldier feedback on vehicle performance, safety, reliability, and integration with existing military systems. DOT&E observed the tests but did not require formal approval, as the event was primarily aimed at refining program requirements rather than assessing full operational capability. While the demonstration provided valuable insight into the vehicles’ interoperability and limitations, it did not serve as a final assessment of their operational effectiveness or survivability.

The Army will use the data collected from the demonstration to refine the Capability Development Document (CDD) for the CTT, which will serve as the foundation for a full-scale acquisition effort. The service plans to conduct limited additional testing before transitioning to a major capability acquisition program at Milestone C (MS C) in Fiscal Year 2028.

Following this transition, the Army will initiate low-rate initial production (LRIP), with a long-term objective of procuring 7,217 CTTs by Fiscal Year 2035. The selection of a single vendor for production will be determined through an open competition set to begin in Fiscal Year 2026.

One of the critical aspects of the CTT program is its survivability in both kinetic and cyber threat environments. However, because the prototypes used in the operational demonstration will not be fielded, survivability testing will be deferred until the program transitions to full-rate production. The Army plans to conduct rigorous cyber and live-fire survivability testing once the CTT program reaches MS C.

The Army’s Program Executive Office, Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS), is responsible for overseeing the CTT initiative. The next steps in the program’s timeline include:

Refining the Capability Development Document (CDD): Using insights from the operational demonstration to finalize technical and operational requirements. Developing a Milestone C Test and Evaluation Master Plan (TEMP): Establishing a framework for final assessments before full-rate production. Launching a Competitive Procurement Process in FY26: Selecting a contractor for the final CTT design and production. Transitioning to Full-Rate Production by FY28: Ensuring a steady procurement pipeline to meet the Army’s logistical needs through FY35.

The Common Tactical Truck program represents a critical modernization effort to enhance the Army’s logistical capabilities. By leveraging commercial technologies and refining vehicle requirements through soldier feedback, the Army aims to develop a robust and adaptable transport fleet. With initial testing completed and further evaluations planned, the CTT program is moving closer to delivering next-generation tactical mobility to U.S. forces.