Saturday, April 15, 2023
US Army declares full-rate production for new battle command system

By Colton Jones
The U.S. Army on Monday declared the new battle command system, the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), ready for full-rate production.

According to a press release from Army, the IBCS received a successful full-rate production Defense Acquisition Board decision on April 10.

As noted by the service, this major milestone for the Integrated Battle Command System, or IBCS, follows completion of initial operational test and evaluation, which concluded in October 2022.

“IBCS is the Army’s top air and missile defense modernization effort and the only Army acquisition category 1D program with the Defense Acquisition Executive, Dr. William LaPlante, as the milestone decision authority,” said Col. Chris Hill, project manager of the Integrated Fires Mission Command Project Office in Huntsville. “Navigating a successful [full rate production Defense Acquisition Board decision] is truly a monumental accomplishment for the collective team. Our Soldiers’ and civilians’ dedication, expertise and collaboration with industry and the stakeholder community has paved the way for a more effective and coordinated capability against complex air and missile threats that will serve our Army and joint force for decades to come.”

IBCS executed a diverse range of rigorous testing on its path to achieving FRP. Testing and evaluation proved the system’s capability to integrate a variety of sensors and effectors to work together under an integrated command and control system. IBCS is a key component of the Army’s broader modernization efforts and provides transformational air and missile defense capabilities.

“The Army is proving it can and will succeed with its modernization plans as we continue to build momentum for the future,” said Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space. “The sensor and effector integration this program brings to air and missile defense will ensure that our warfighters are best equipped to provide air defense against enemy threats. The success of this program is a testament to the incredible talent and capability of the Soldiers, civilians and industry partners whose work ensures the safety and security of our nation.”

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe.

