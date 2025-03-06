US Army buys Estonian-made THeMIS drone for Arctic research

The U.S. Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) has acquired a THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) equipped with the MIFIK Intelligent Functions Kit from Milrem Robotics.

This advanced system will support research and operations in extreme cold environments, particularly in Arctic regions.

The THeMIS UGV is a modular, unmanned platform designed for logistics, reconnaissance, and operational support. In its Cargo configuration, the vehicle assists troops by transporting supplies, equipment, and additional weaponry to mission areas, reducing both manpower requirements and cognitive load on soldiers.

The integration of the MIFIK Intelligent Functions Kit enhances the THeMIS with autonomous navigation, making it capable of operating in challenging terrain and extreme climates. The vehicle’s adaptability and reliability have made it the most widely used UGV in its size category, with deployments in 19 countries.

“The THeMIS is the most mature UGV on the market. Its integration into multiple nations’ combat formations reduces customers’ overall integration and procurement risk,” said Patrick Shepherd, Chief Sales Officer at Milrem Robotics. “Milrem has the lessons learned and depth of experience to ensure a smooth integration into the military forces.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has emphasized the importance of technological innovation for national security and operational readiness. The deployment of the THeMIS UGV will contribute to ongoing research into autonomous systems for cold-weather operations and enhance military capabilities in Arctic conditions.

CRREL operates under the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and specializes in addressing challenges related to extreme climates through engineering and scientific research. By developing solutions for infrastructure, mobility, and operational effectiveness in cold environments, CRREL supports both military and civilian missions.