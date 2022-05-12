US Army awards contract to Saab for M3A1 multi-role weapon systems

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab said on Thursday that it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for M3A1 multi-role weapon systems.

According to a press release from Saab, the U.S. Army MAAWS Program Office has awarded a contract for Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles, also known as Multi-purpose Anti-Armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) and M3A1 in the U.S. Army.

The order will include deliveries of weapons for both the Army and the US Marine Corps. The contract has a total value of USD 16 million and is awarded under a current ID/IQ agreement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Saab will provide Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifles to continue supporting the ongoing fielding effort in both the Army and the Marine Corps.

“At Saab, we are always striving to support the Infantry with light-weight solutions that make their jobs easier. This order will make Soldiers and Marines more agile thanks to the reduced weight and increased capability compared to the previous version currently in operational use. Additionally, this order will increase interoperability across services, alliances, and partnerships, with so many already fielding the Carl-Gustaf M4,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

Carl-Gustaf M4 increases tactical flexibility, enabling soldiers to deal with any situation. Built to satisfy future requirements, it is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition, putting advanced technology at forces’ fingertips. The wide range of ammunition provides extreme tactical flexibility ready for any combat situation, delivering faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness.

The Carl-Gustaf® system of lightweight weapons, now in its fourth generation. It is in use in more than 40 different countries, including many NATO allies.