Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...

US Army awards contract to General Dynamics for disposal of depleted uranium

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Super Pull Apart Machine (SPAM)

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded General Dynamics a contract for demilitarization and disposal of depleted uranium.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, part of  General Dynamics Corporation, won $27,5 million for demilitarization special ammunition that uses depleted uranium, a by-product of the uranium enrichment process.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Depleted uranium (DU) is natural uranium that has been changed by the removal of the more radioactive isotopes, leaving it about 99.8% 238U. Depleted uranium has 40% less radioactivity than natural uranium

The military uses DU as armor to protect military tanks and their crews from enemy anti-tank munitions. DU is also used as armor-piercing projectiles because of its high density, ability to self sharpen as it penetrates a target, and propensity to ignite on impact at temperatures exceeding 1000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The GAU-8 Avenger 30mm gatling gun is designed to fire high explosive incendiary and armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds. Photo by Senior Airman Greg Nash

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine