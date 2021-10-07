Thursday, October 7, 2021
US Army awards contract to Boeing for latest version of Chinook helicopter

By Colton Jones
Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth

The U.S. Army has awarded the multi-million dollar contract to build the latest version of the Chinook helicopter to aerospace giant Boeing.

According to a press release issued Monday, Boeing and the U.S. Army have signed a $136 million contract for the first CH-47F Block II Chinooks.

The Army exercised options for four contracted CH-47F Block II Chinooks with the aircraft scheduled for delivery beginning 2023. Separately, the Army awarded Boeing a $29 million advanced procurement contract for the second production lot of CH-47F Block II aircraft.

The Block II Chinook features multiple upgrades aimed at providing additional lift capability and increasing commonality between U.S. and allied fleets, thus reducing maintenance costs.

“This is a big step in Chinook modernization, supporting the Army’s future multi-domain vision,” said Andy Builta, vice president of Cargo & Utility Helicopters and H-47 program manager. “The Block II technologies will drive commonality across the fleet and enable our soldiers to return home safely for decades.”

