US Army adds advanced optic to Mk.19 grenade launcher

U.S. Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) have begun training with the newly issued XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic (MMO) on the Mk.19 40mm grenade machine gun, a development aimed at improving first-round hit probability and increasing battlefield survivability.

The optic, developed under U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), combines a wide holographic reticle for rapid target acquisition with a three-times magnifier to support longer-range engagements. The system is designed to give gunners a clearer view of the battlefield and to shift focus from fixed iron sights to a more threat-oriented engagement posture.

“This optic is important because we need first-round hit probability,” said Tyler Griffeth, a TACOM training instructor. “A lot of times with the Mark 19 using the iron sights, the Soldiers are really focused on the iron sight when we really need the big picture, and that’s the battlefield.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Before heading to the range, troops received hands-on training with TACOM personnel on how to operate the optic and integrate it into live-fire exercises. The enhanced capability was immediately noticeable to users.

“I feel like with this new optic, I’m very confident in the Mark 19 system,” said Sgt. Trever Linberg, a helicopter repairman assigned to Delta Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. “It was much easier to hit the farther ranges and was able to destroy the target as needed. With this optic, I could qualify much easier—it took a lot less rounds.”

The optic is designed not only to improve engagement accuracy but also to reduce ammunition usage and increase operator efficiency in high-stress environments. Griffeth emphasized the importance of such advancements in improving combat readiness: “Now that technology like this becomes available to the Soldier, we’re going to get out there and get more lethal.”

As Soldiers build experience with the XM152, they return to their units as instructors and subject matter experts, accelerating the adoption of the new system across the force.

“I wish I had something like this back when I was in the service,” Griffeth added. “I wasted a lot of ammo that could have been right on target the first time.”

The shift toward enhanced optics for mounted grenade systems is not exclusive to the U.S. military. In Ukraine, similar efforts are underway. Ukrainian forces have adapted previously delivered Mk.19 grenade launchers with newly designed optical sights and digital fire-control tools for indirect fire. These upgrades were developed by the Come Back Alive Foundation in cooperation with Ukrainer as part of the “Prytsilno” project.

According to Ukrainian instructors, the new sights were designed based on artillery fire-control principles and enable accurate indirect fire from covered positions—critical for survivability in contested environments. During field trials, test units reported that the first grenade consistently landed within target areas, reducing the need for adjustment fire.

In combat conditions, it has proven to cut ammunition use by more than 50 percent.

As U.S. forces adopt the XM152 for direct engagement, and Ukraine refines fire-control tools for indirect grenade use, both armies are moving to enhance lethality, reduce logistical strain, and improve survivability—demonstrating a shared trend in adapting legacy systems with next-generation optics on the modern battlefield.