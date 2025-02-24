type here...

US approves $84M sale of GBU-39B bombs to Romania

By Colton Jones
File photo by Codie Trimble

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Romania, involving GBU-39B Small Diameter Bombs (SDB-I) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $84 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential sale.

Romania has requested 400 Guided Bomb Unit (GBU)-39B Small Diameter Bombs (SDB-I) and two GBU-39 (T-1)/B inert practice bombs with fuzes. The package also includes GBU-39 tactical training rounds, Common Munitions Built-In-Test (BIT)/Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE), ADU-890E Computer Test Set Adapter Groups, containers, weapons system support, and various testing and support equipment. Additionally, the sale encompasses training aids, spare parts, maintenance support, technical data, personnel training, and logistical support.

According to the DSCA, this sale aligns with U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the defense capabilities of a key NATO ally. Enhancing Romania’s military readiness will contribute to regional stability and bolster its ability to deter and defend against evolving threats. The Romanian Armed Forces are expected to integrate the new systems seamlessly, ensuring operational effectiveness in NATO coalition air operations.

The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the region, nor will it require additional U.S. government or contractor personnel in Romania. The Boeing Company, based in St. Louis, MO, will be the principal contractor for the project. There are no known offset agreements related to the sale at this time, though any such agreements would be determined through future negotiations between Romania and Boeing.

The DSCA also emphasized that this sale will have no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness. The transaction is part of broader efforts to reinforce NATO’s collective security and provide Romania with enhanced precision-strike capabilities.

