US approves $6.2B upgrade package for South Korean F-15K fleet

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $6.2 billion sale to the Republic of Korea to upgrade its fleet of F-15K aircraft.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) officially notified Congress of the decision earlier today.

The proposed sale, if approved, will deliver a wide array of advanced equipment and services to South Korea, including 96 Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) mission system computers, 70 AN/APG-82(v)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, and 70 AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) electronic warfare suites. Additionally, 70 AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) are slated to be included.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Non-major defense equipment items, including Joint Mission Planning Systems (JMPS), helmet-mounted cueing systems, maintenance support, spare parts, and personnel training, are also part of the proposed upgrade package. The enhancements are aimed at improving the Republic of Korea’s critical air defense capabilities and ensuring greater interoperability with U.S. forces.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a key ally that plays an essential role in maintaining stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” the DSCA said in its official statement.

The upgrade package will also significantly boost South Korea’s ability to address and deter emerging threats in the region, which has seen increased military activity and heightened security concerns in recent years. The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) is expected to have no issues integrating these components and capabilities into its existing infrastructure.

The primary contractors for the sale will be Boeing, headquartered in Arlington, VA; Raytheon Technologies, based in Forest, MS; and BAE Systems, located in Falls Church, VA. The U.S. government is not aware of any offset agreements proposed in connection with this sale, suggesting a streamlined procurement process with minimal external commitments.

Importantly, the DSCA noted that the proposed sale would not alter the existing military balance in the region, reflecting the ongoing U.S. strategy of reinforcing allied defense without escalating tensions.

The F-15K Slam Eagle, a variant designed specifically for South Korea, is a key component of the ROKAF’s fleet and plays a vital role in maintaining air superiority. With these upgrades, the aircraft will be fitted with state-of-the-art systems, providing improved targeting, electronic warfare resilience, and situational awareness—capabilities that are crucial for modern air combat.