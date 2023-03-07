US Air Force’s top officer confirms sending JDAM bombs to Ukraine

The U.S. Air Force’s top officer in Europe has confirmed that Ukraine has already received air-launched precision-guided bombs that can hit targets 45 miles away.

According to the War Zone, the U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), as well as NATO’s Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA), provided details about Ukraine’s use of the JDAM-ER at a media roundtable.

James Hecker confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already using long-range JDAM-ER guided bombs made by Boeing Co., delivered by the Americans a few weeks ago.

“Recently, we’ve just gotten some precision munitions [to Ukraine] that had some extended range and go a little bit further than the gravity drop bomb and has precision [guidance],” Hecker said. “That’s a recent capability that we were able to give them probably in the last three weeks.”

The Extended-Range JDAM can be bolted on unguided 80-series bombs ranging from 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds. Once dropped, the bomb deploys wings, allowing it to glide up to 45 miles and tripling the range of the original weapon.

Boeing on Jan. 20 received a $40.5 million order from the Air Force under an existing JDAM contract. The job calls for completion by June 30.