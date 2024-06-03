Monday, June 3, 2024
US Air Force to receive new cruise missiles from Kongsberg

By Colton Jones
Image credit: Norwegian MoD

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has announced a contract to deliver Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) to the U.S. Air Force.

This marks a significant step in enhancing the offensive capabilities of the USAF, providing them with advanced, precision-air-launched cruise missiles designed to defeat sophisticated enemy air defenses.

The JSM, known for its high maneuverability and ability to engage targets at long distances, will be integrated into the F-35 Lightning II, enhancing the aircraft’s strike capabilities. The missile’s development is a result of years of collaboration between Kongsberg and the Norwegian Armed Forces, aiming to equip modern fighter jets with state-of-the-art weaponry.

Kongsberg’s CEO, Geir Håøy, stated that the contract underscores the strategic partnership between Kongsberg and the U.S. military, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge defense solutions. The JSM is designed to penetrate heavily defended areas, offering superior operational flexibility and effectiveness in various combat scenarios.

The Joint Strike Missile is a fifth-generation precision-guided weapon capable of engaging both sea and land targets. Developed initially for the Norwegian F-35 program, it is the only long-range sea- and land-target missile that can be carried internally in the F-35, ensuring the aircraft’s stealth capabilities. This new capability will significantly enhance the USAF’s operational reach and strike effectiveness, providing a versatile and powerful tool for modern combat operations.

With the JSM, the USAF will be better equipped to address emerging threats and support a wide range of missions, reinforcing its role as a leading global air power.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

