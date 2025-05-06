US Air Force tests safer ejection system for new trainer jet

The U.S. Air Force’s next-generation trainer aircraft, the T-7A Red Hawk, took a major step forward in pilot safety with a successful high-speed escape system test conducted at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

On April 16, the 846th Test Squadron executed a simulated ejection at 450 knots equivalent airspeed (KEAS), meeting all test parameters, according to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The test focused on validating two major upgrades to the T-7A’s escape system: a redesigned canopy ejection mechanism and a new ejection seat sequencer. Both systems functioned as intended, with early results confirming improved protection for pilots under a wide range of physical conditions.

As noted by the service, the updated canopy system fragmented in a safer, more controlled pattern, reducing the risk of debris impact during ejection. The modern seat sequencer, a key component of the egress process, extended parachute deployment duration to minimize spine and neck injury risks. The improvements were evaluated using both lighter-weight and heavier-weight test mannequins to reflect the diversity of future aircrew.

“This test brings the Air Force one step closer to fully qualifying the T-7A Red Hawk’s escape system for instructor and student pilots,” the program office said in a statement.

The T-7A Red Hawk, developed by Boeing in partnership with Saab, is designed to replace the aging T-38 Talon and will serve as the cornerstone of U.S. Air Force pilot training for decades to come.

A follow-up test is scheduled for August as the Air Force continues to evaluate the full performance of the ejection system in various flight scenarios.