type here...

US Air Force tests AI drone for aircraft inspections

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Benjamin Riddle

Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) were given a hands-on look at the Skydio X10D drone system during a live demonstration on April 23, as the U.S. Air Force continues exploring advanced uncrewed solutions for maintenance, security, and operational planning.

Representatives from Skydio, the California-based drone manufacturer, showcased the fifth-generation X10D system’s capabilities to personnel from across Team McChord.

The demonstration included real-time aircraft scanning, including inspections of a C-17 Globemaster III inside a hangar, and vertical flight tests simulating high-altitude assessments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Equipped with autonomous features powered by artificial intelligence, the X10D integrates computer vision, machine learning algorithms, and a dedicated Nvidia GPU to enhance precision and ease of use. The drone system features a large display controller, dual manual joysticks, and advanced navigation tools designed for both indoor and outdoor operations.

The X10D was added to the Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared List in 2024, signaling it meets key cybersecurity and performance standards set by the Defense Innovation Unit. That designation simplifies procurement for military units and accelerates integration into mission environments.

Peyton Knippel, Skydio’s director of Air Force business, and Uddit Patel, program manager for the Air Force account, briefed Airmen on the system’s operational impact.

Patel said, “Following mission success at other Air Force bases, Skydio is excited to partner with JBLM to drive innovation and operational readiness through our integrated drone solutions.”

Skydio representatives highlighted the drone’s ability to reduce the time required for full aircraft inspections to around 40 minutes. In prior deployments, the X10D helped identify potential repair needs before they escalated—especially valuable in adverse weather conditions like those common near the Puget Sound.

Col. Michael Thompson, commander of the 62d Maintenance Group, praised the system’s versatility across mission sets.

“The Skydio X10D system represents a significant jump in our ability to advance operations across JBLM,” said Thompson. “This technology leverages effective time and cost savings in addition to higher levels of situational awareness for our Airmen.”

The demonstration is part of a broader Air Force effort to adopt commercial-grade, autonomous drone systems that improve efficiency while reducing risk in high-exposure tasks.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Anduril shows mass production of drone interceptors

Dylan Malyasov -
U.S. defense technology company Anduril Industries has revealed large-scale production of its new Roadrunner loitering interceptor, a reusable drone designed to counter aerial threats...

Trump administration approves first arms sale to Ukraine

Army

Next-gen K9A3 howitzer breaks cover

Army

KAI targets Peru for new fighter deal

Aviation

US Air Force begins testing of uncrewed combat jets

Aviation

Lockheed and Rheinmetall launch missile hub in Europe

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.