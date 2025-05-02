US Air Force tests AI drone for aircraft inspections

Airmen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) were given a hands-on look at the Skydio X10D drone system during a live demonstration on April 23, as the U.S. Air Force continues exploring advanced uncrewed solutions for maintenance, security, and operational planning.

Representatives from Skydio, the California-based drone manufacturer, showcased the fifth-generation X10D system’s capabilities to personnel from across Team McChord.

The demonstration included real-time aircraft scanning, including inspections of a C-17 Globemaster III inside a hangar, and vertical flight tests simulating high-altitude assessments.

Equipped with autonomous features powered by artificial intelligence, the X10D integrates computer vision, machine learning algorithms, and a dedicated Nvidia GPU to enhance precision and ease of use. The drone system features a large display controller, dual manual joysticks, and advanced navigation tools designed for both indoor and outdoor operations.

The X10D was added to the Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared List in 2024, signaling it meets key cybersecurity and performance standards set by the Defense Innovation Unit. That designation simplifies procurement for military units and accelerates integration into mission environments.

Peyton Knippel, Skydio’s director of Air Force business, and Uddit Patel, program manager for the Air Force account, briefed Airmen on the system’s operational impact.

Patel said, “Following mission success at other Air Force bases, Skydio is excited to partner with JBLM to drive innovation and operational readiness through our integrated drone solutions.”

Skydio representatives highlighted the drone’s ability to reduce the time required for full aircraft inspections to around 40 minutes. In prior deployments, the X10D helped identify potential repair needs before they escalated—especially valuable in adverse weather conditions like those common near the Puget Sound.

Col. Michael Thompson, commander of the 62d Maintenance Group, praised the system’s versatility across mission sets.

“The Skydio X10D system represents a significant jump in our ability to advance operations across JBLM,” said Thompson. “This technology leverages effective time and cost savings in addition to higher levels of situational awareness for our Airmen.”

The demonstration is part of a broader Air Force effort to adopt commercial-grade, autonomous drone systems that improve efficiency while reducing risk in high-exposure tasks.