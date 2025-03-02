US Air Force introduces Skyraider II attack aircraft

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has officially designated its newest airframe as the OA-1K Skyraider II, drawing inspiration from the legendary A-1 Skyraider that served from 1946 to the early 1980s.

The announcement was made at the Special Air Warfare Symposium, highlighting the aircraft’s expected role in future special operations.

Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander, described the Skyraider II as a specialized capability designed to meet emerging operational needs. He emphasized that the aircraft would provide critical support for special operations forces and the broader Joint Force through close air support, precision strikes, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

AFSOC leaders underscored the aircraft’s cost-effective and versatile design, which allows it to operate across various combat environments. Brig. Gen. Craig Prather, AFSOC’s Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements, noted that while the Skyraider II is not intended to engage in high-end aerial combat, its ability to deliver precise effects in contested areas makes it an invaluable asset.

One of the aircraft’s defining features is its tailwheel configuration, a trait reminiscent of its namesake. This design enables the Skyraider II to conduct short takeoffs and landings, allowing it to operate from austere and unimproved airfields. A