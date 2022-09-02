Friday, September 2, 2022
US Air Force heavy bomber lands in Poland amid Russia’s war against Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Polish Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, reported that U.S. Air Force B-52H heavy bomber aircraft landed in Poland amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A B-52 bomber has arrived in Poland today. Our interoperability and capabilities to defend NATO’s eastern flank are growing,” Błaszczak said at Twitter.

He also added that Polish-American cooperation is getting closer.

B-52, also called Stratofortress, U.S. long-range heavy bomber, designed by the Boeing Company in 1948, first flown in 1952, and first delivered for military service in 1955.

The appearance of the B-52 in Poland poses a real threat to Russia, this type of heavy bomber can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.

The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet.

