Friday, August 5, 2022
US Air Force F-22 stealth fighters arrive in Poland

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Danielle Sukhlall

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs announced on Thursday that U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland.

Raptors assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland to support NATO Air Shielding in the European Theater August 4, 2022.

The NATO Shielding mission is a joint integrated mission to increase the air and missile defense posture along the Eastern flank of the Alliance in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force and is designed to project air dominance rapidly at great distances to defeat emerging threats.

Photo by Danielle Sukhlall

“The F-22s will support the NATO Air Shielding mission in the European theater,” the Air Force said in a release.

Adding the Air Force’s F-22s, the service’s most advanced fighter aircraft which can reach supersonic speeds and carry a variety of guided missiles and bombs, sends a serious sign to Russia that NATO is keeping a close eye on its borders.

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

