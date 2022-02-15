US Air Force deploys more F-15 fighters to Poland amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Additional eight American F-15 jets landed at a Polish airbase, Warsaw’s defense minister said on Monday.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak tweet said: “More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Łask. 8 aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week. As part of the mission NATO Air Policing, we care for security in the region.”

Last week, the Ministry of Defence announced that F-15s had flown into the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask to take part in Nato’s mission to police the airspace of the Baltic states. The aircraft will remain in Poland until the end of February.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The aircraft will participate in NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission alongside the Polish and Romanian air forces throughout Eastern Europe.

Kolejne amerykańskie myśliwce F15 wylądowały dziś w bazie w Łasku. 8 maszyn dołączy do tych, które przybyły do Polski w zeszłym tygodniu. W ramach misji #NATOAirPolicing dbamy o bezpieczeństwo w regionie. pic.twitter.com/Ni9ZmVlS00 — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 14, 2022

Pentagon sends more combat aircraft to Poland in response to the threat of Russia invading Ukraine.

Moscow is now believed to have 100 battalion tactical groups near its border with Ukraine, with more on the way. The number of groups is up from 83 last week.

In response, the U.S. is deploying or repositioning 6,000 troops to Poland, Romania and Germany, 4,700 of which are being sent to Poland.