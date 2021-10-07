US Air Force celebrates arrival of 8th KC-46 Pegasus to Altus

The new KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker aircraft has arrived at Altus Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The KC-46’s arrival represents the finalizing of upgrade bases air-to-air refueling capability, it is the 8th and final KC-46 that was delivered to the 97th Air Mobility Wing.

Through teamwork and communication, maintainers across the Air Force continuously improve their skills and knowledge on the KC-46, preparing today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s challenges.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Pegasus is the first phase in recapitalizing the Air Force’s aging fleet. With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities compared to the KC-135.

The KC‐46A provides improved capabilities over older Air Force air refueling aircraft to include boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, a refueling capability of more than 212,000 pounds of fuel and palletized cargo up to 65,000 pounds, depending on fuel storage configuration.