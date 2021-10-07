US Air Force celebrates arrival of 8th KC-46 Pegasus to Altus

The new KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker aircraft has arrived at Altus Air Force Base on Wednesday.
The KC-46’s arrival represents the finalizing of upgrade bases air-to-air refueling capability, it is the 8th and final KC-46 that was delivered to the 97th Air Mobility Wing.
Through teamwork and communication, maintainers across the Air Force continuously improve their skills and knowledge on the KC-46, preparing today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s challenges.
The Pegasus is the first phase in recapitalizing the Air Force’s aging fleet. With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities compared to the KC-135.
The KC‐46A provides improved capabilities over older Air Force air refueling aircraft to include boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, a refueling capability of more than 212,000 pounds of fuel and palletized cargo up to 65,000 pounds, depending on fuel storage configuration.
