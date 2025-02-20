US Air Force B-1B bombers train with South Korean fighters

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers participated in a bilateral training exercise with the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) on February 20, according to a recent 7th Air Force news release.

The exercise, conducted in designated training airspace over South Korea, involved a mix of U.S. and South Korean air assets.

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 51st Fighter Wing, based at Osan Air Base, joined four ROKAF F-35A Lightning IIs from the 17th Fighter Wing at Cheongju Air Base and four U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the drill focused on simulated precision strike and air interdiction missions, aiming to validate the combined operational capabilities of the two allied nations. The B-1B bombers, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, are currently deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1.

“Advanced training like today’s event ensures we’re able to maintain the high levels of readiness necessary for our combined defense posture,” said Lt. Gen. David Iverson, commander of the U.S. Seventh Air Force. “Each time our aircrew plan, execute, and debrief together, we build proficiency in our tactics, techniques, and procedures to defend the Alliance, if required.”

The exercise also saw the participation of ROKAF F-15K Slam Eagles from the 11th Fighter Wing at Daegu Air Base, which escorted the U.S. bombers into South Korean airspace. The presence of strategic bombers underscores the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence in the region amid ongoing security challenges on the Korean Peninsula.

This latest drill comes as North Korea continues to advance its missile and nuclear capabilities, raising concerns in Seoul and Washington. The joint training reinforces the ability of U.S. and South Korean forces to respond effectively to potential threats, while also demonstrating the strength of their military alliance.