Ukrainian troops just captured Russian command vehicle

Ukraine’s military has shared footage that reportedly shows Ukrainian Soldiers capturing Russian R-149MA1 command and staff vehicle in the Kherson region.

The footage shows a Ukrainian military truck that is towing a captured Russian command vehicle after retaking territory in the Kherson region on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday ordered to the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, an area that includes Kherson city, in one of the biggest military setbacks for Russia since its invasion began.

#Ukraine: A Russian R-149MA1 command and staff vehicle was captured by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/ikZsZ54gH2 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) November 10, 2022

The R-149MA1 is a modern Russian command and staff vehicle designed to support motorized rifles and tank regiments. The unified command and staff vehicle is intended for officials’ control and communication provision at the brigade level. All the equipment of the vehicle is mounted on maneuverable highly-mobile light-armored undercarriage K1Sh1 which was created on the basis of the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier.