Tuesday, June 25, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 in Donetsk region

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Another Russian Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense system has been destroyed, reportedly due to Ukrainian strikes using GMLRS rockets fired from M142 HIMARS or M270 MLRS in the Donetsk region.

The Pantsir-S1, valued at approximately $15 million, is designed to provide air defenses for military and industrial objects.

Since invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia has lost around 21 Pantsir-S1 modern air defense systems. This truck-mounted, road-mobile system features command-guided surface-to-air missiles and twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons. Its onboard radar and infrared sensors enable it to detect and track various aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and artillery rockets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The recent strike highlights the ongoing vulnerability of high-value Russian air defense assets amid the intense fighting for Ukraine.

The Pantsir-S1, despite its advanced technology, continues to face significant challenges in the dynamic and hostile environment of the battlefield.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.