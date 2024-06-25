Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 in Donetsk region

Another Russian Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense system has been destroyed, reportedly due to Ukrainian strikes using GMLRS rockets fired from M142 HIMARS or M270 MLRS in the Donetsk region.
The Pantsir-S1, valued at approximately $15 million, is designed to provide air defenses for military and industrial objects.
Since invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia has lost around 21 Pantsir-S1 modern air defense systems. This truck-mounted, road-mobile system features command-guided surface-to-air missiles and twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons. Its onboard radar and infrared sensors enable it to detect and track various aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and artillery rockets.
The recent strike highlights the ongoing vulnerability of high-value Russian air defense assets amid the intense fighting for Ukraine.
Another Russian Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense system was recently destroyed reportedly as a result of Ukrainian strikes with GMLRS rockets fired from M142 HIMARS or M270 MLRS in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EuQhIkAP6o
— Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) June 25, 2024
The Pantsir-S1, despite its advanced technology, continues to face significant challenges in the dynamic and hostile environment of the battlefield.