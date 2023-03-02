Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s gigantic mortar in huge explosion

Ukrainian artillery reportedly blew up a Russian giant 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar in the Donbas region.

Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade said they had destroyed the Russian self-propelled heavy mortar, which the occupier used to attack local homes and civilians.

The 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) is a Cold War-era 240mm self-propelled mortar designed to destroy cities.

The primary ammunition for the weapon is the high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile which has a total weight of 130 kg. The GMWZ-7 fuze could be set to have either a delayed action or detonate on contact. The weapon uses a five-part propelling charge system, which vary the muzzle velocity from 158 to 362 m/s and ensure a range of up to 9,650 m. Originally the Tyulpan was also capable of firing ZBV4 shells with nuclear warheads.

#Ukraine: A Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar was destroyed by the Ukrainian 72nd Brigade in #Donetsk Oblast. This is the 5th loss of this potent type. pic.twitter.com/2aiBsdiXsc — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 2, 2023

The 2S4 was developed in the early 1970s by the Uraltransmash Works, with the 240 mm 2B8 mortar system being developed by the Perm Machine Construction Works.

The 2S4 was used by the Russian army during combat in Chechnya and is currently deployed to Ukraine. It was the 5th visual confirmed loss of this mortar system.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24th February in what the Kremlin is still calling a “special military operation”. Today marks the 372th day of the campaign.