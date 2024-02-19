Monday, February 19, 2024
Ukrainian troops blow up rare Russian air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian armed forces have successfully destroyed a rare Russian mobile air defense system known as “Gibka-S” on the Avdiivka front, according to Militarnyi.

Video footage captured the moment a Gibka-S air defense missile turret, mounted on a “Tigr-M” armored vehicle, was targeted and blown up by Ukrainian forces.

The Gibka-S air defense missile turret, derived from the maritime 3M-47 “Gibka” complex, is equipped to carry up to four Igla-type surface-to-air missiles, providing point defense against a variety of aerial threats.

Designed for short-range engagements, the Gibka-S is capable of targeting aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and high-precision weapon systems operating at low altitudes.

Armed with Igla, Igla-S, or Verba missiles, the Gibka-S system boasts a consistent engagement range of up to 6.5 kilometers and an altitude coverage of 4.5 kilometers.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Gibka-S system was officially adopted by the Russian Ground Forces in 2022, prior to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

