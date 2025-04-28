Ukrainian Su-27 jet crashes during Russian attack

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of a Su-27 fighter jet this morning during a combat mission providing air support to ground forces and intercepting Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.

In a statement released by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, officials confirmed that the incident occurred during a complex operation aimed at repelling an attack by Russian strike UAVs.

The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was retrieved by a search and rescue team.

“The pilot safely ejected, and the rescue team promptly reached the landing site,” the Air Force said. “He has been transported to a medical facility for diagnostics. His condition is stable, and there are no threats to his life or health.”

The Air Force also announced that a special commission has been established to investigate the cause of the incident. The commission has already begun its work, though no initial findings have been released.

The Su-27, known by its NATO designation “Flanker,” is a Soviet-designed heavy multirole fighter. Developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau, the fourth-generation aircraft first entered service in 1985 and was officially adopted by the Soviet Air Forces in 1990. It remains one of the primary air superiority platforms in the Ukrainian Air Force’s inventory.

The loss comes amid ongoing air battles over Ukrainian territory, where Ukrainian forces continue to counter frequent waves of Russian drones and missiles targeting military and civilian infrastructure.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian pilots have faced increasingly challenging conditions as Russian forces intensify the use of unmanned systems in contested airspace.