Ukrainian Soldiers transform its HIMARS into Santa’s sleigh

Ukrainian Soldiers have showcased one of its HIMARS mobile rocket launchers decorated with Christmas lights.

Soldiers transformed long-range, mobile rocket launcher produced by American defense company Lockheed Martin into Santa’s sleigh and have used them to destroy Russian ammunition warehouse.

Ukraine has received dozen of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, better known as HIMARS, from the U.S. and the launchers, whose ammunition has a range of 70km have been used to destroy Russian ammunition depots and command and control posts.

U.S.-made weaponry is especially effective as it can be quickly fired and then rapidly move on to another location before enemy troops can locate it and return fire.

At the same time, on New Year’s Eve, Russian missiles and waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones rained on Ukraine nationwide. At least two people were killed and at least 28 were wounded as eight massive explosions rocked the city of Kyiv.

“Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday.