Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers show Switchblade suicide drone in action

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Soldiers have released a video of what is reported to be the U.S.-supplied AeroVironment Switchblade loitering munition, known popularly as the “suicide drone”.

According to some reports, like one from Militarnyi, the footage shows a tube-launched loitering munition in Switchblade 300 configuration.

The 2,5kg drone has a range of about 10 km and its battery provides 10 minutes of flight time, according to a company fact sheet. The Switchblade 300s are ideally equipped for taking out lighter vehicles and personnel, which could imply that this particular attack was meant more for the crew positioned atop and around the tank rather than the armor itself.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, backpackable and rapidly deployable from air, sea or ground platforms, Switchblade 300 delivers increased warfighter lethality with real-time GPS coordinates and video for precise targeting with low collateral effects.

As of today, over 700 Switchblade 300s have been sent to Ukraine by the United States as part of an $800 million aid package that was launched in March.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine