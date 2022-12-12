Monday, December 12, 2022
Ukrainian Soldiers show off captured Russian BMP-1AM fighting vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Soldiers have shown off Russian BMP-1AM “Basurmanin” tracked infantry fighting vehicle captured during the counter-offensive.

A rare Russian BMP-1AM “Basurmanin” modernized IFV was captured by the Soldiers of the 1st Battalion of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.

“Currently, the Zhytomyr paratroopers are “running in” and testing the IFV, and soon it will work for the victory of Ukraine,” the 95th brigade of the Air Force said.

The BMP-1AM is an upgraded configuration of a Soviet-era fighting vehicle fitted with a new turret similar to the BTR-82A. The new turret system has a 2A72 30 mm automatic gun, PTKM 7.62 mm co-axial machine gun, fire control with a combined universal day and night TKN-4GA-01 anti-aircraft sight, a two-plane digital gun stabiliser, and an anti-tank missile system.

The hull of the BMP-1 remained unchanged.

