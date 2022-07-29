Ukrainian Soldiers raise money by writing custom messages on munitions

Ukrainian Volunteers and Soldiers have found a non-traditional way to raise money to help those fighting to defend Ukraine.

The RevengeFor.com service, founded by volunteers from “Come Back Alive” Foundation and Militarnyi news agency, offers an exciting chance “to pay Russia back for all of its historical evil deeds and war crimes.”

The crowdfunding initiative is offering to write custom notes on artillery shells, unguided missiles, and R-27 air-to-air missiles that will then be fired at Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“For this, you need to make a donation to the “Come Back Alive” Foundation, which provides competent assistance to the Ukrainian army. Everyone will receive a photograph confirming that the message has been made. Photos of the real revenge will be published on social networks by Militarnyi, the most popular military media in Ukraine,” the news release says.

The RevengeFor.com said in a release that the idea of ​the service was born back in May, when one of the readers reached out to Militarnyi with a request for Ukrainian gunners to put an inscription “Revenge for MH17” on a projectile. The photo went viral and caused many reactions across multiple nations that lost citizens in the 2014 disaster. After all, despite the fact that 8 years have passed, the war criminals from Russia who shot down the plane are yet to be punished. A similarly powerful emotional reaction was caused by the “For Katyn!” inscription in Polish and an air missile saying “For the executed Prague Spring!”

“We realized that many citizens of the world have many reasons to take revenge on Russia. But only nowadays there is a force that can actually do this. That force is the Ukrainian Army. Therefore, we decided to establish a connection between those who seek to punish Russia and those who do this every day,” Olexander Argat, co-founder of Militarnyi, explained the idea of ​the project.

The order payments go straight to the Come Back Alive’s bank account. It is the largest foundation in Ukraine. For more than 8 years it has been effectively spending the donor funds on strengthening the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The minimum sum that guarantees a “revenge” photo is $500. The upper threshold is not limited. There are certain rules that govern what can and can not be written. The Director of the Foundation Taras Chmut justified the high price of the inscription:

“This is not just the Ukrainian war. It is the war of the whole Free World against authoritarianism and colonialism, which is represented by today’s Russia. We want people in Europe and on the other side of the Atlantic to realize and feel it. The RevengeFor.com project gives everyone a sense of involvement in punishing Russia for the evil it has committed towards the world. The high price of “revenge” is an occasion to responsibly approach the order of the inscription and the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the war.”