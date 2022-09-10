Ukrainian Soldiers find rare Russian artillery-locating radar in field

A group of Ukrainian Soldiers has captured footage of a rare Russian 1L261 radar vehicle, a critical part of a Zoopark-1 counter-battery system left abandoned in a field in the Kharkiv region.

Footage has emerged on social media showing what appears to be a 1L261 radar vehicle of the Russian Armed Forces which was abandoned during a surprise offensive in some places around Kharkiv and Izyum.

The Zoopark-1M is mobile artillery locating radar system designed to detect artillery rocket positions even in heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environments. Besides, the 1L261 radar can detect mortar and howitzer gunfire sources as well as tactical ballistic missiles launch pads.

The 1L260 radar system can detect a 155mm artillery shell at a range of 23 kilometers or 27 kilometers for 203mm shells. It can detect artillery rockets at ranges between 32 and 45 kilometers. An ATACMS-sized tactical ballistic missile can be detected at a range of 65 kilometers.

The 1L260 can be ready for deployment or evacuation in five minutes while operating for over eight hours tracking up to 12 targets simultaneously. In azimuth, it covers a sector of 2.5 to 90-degree.

Last week, Ukraine has launched a massive counterattack in the north-east Kharkiv region, stretching Russian forces who are also facing Ukrainian attacks in the south.