Ukrainian Soldiers destroy gigantic Russian mortar

A Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240 mm self-propelled heavy mortar appears to have been destroyed by bomb drops silently from above dispatched by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Militarnyi, a drone dropped a bomb straight into the self-propelled mortar’s open hatch.

The images, believed to have been filmed somewhere on the frontlines, show burns Tyulpan mortar carrier hiding between trees.

The footage has not yet been verified and the location is currently unconfirmed.

The 2S4 Tyulpan is a Soviet-era gigantic 240-millimeter mortar that has no equivalent in Western militaries. It is the largest mortar system in use today.

The 2S4 fires all ranges of mines, developed for the M-240, including a High Explosive (HE), anti-armor and chemical. A standard HE shell weighs 130 kg and has a maximum range of 9.6 km. The maximum range of fire is 19 km with rocket-assisted shells. The 2S4 is capable of firing laser-guided munitions. Originally the Tyulpan was also capable of firing ZBV4 shells with nuclear warheads. These also had a range of 9.6 km and 19 km with rocket assistance and were designed to destroy cities.

The 2S4 was developed in the early 1970s by the Uraltransmash Works, with the 240 mm 2B8 mortar system being developed by the Perm Machine Construction Works. The 2S4 was used by the Russian army during combat in Chechnya and is currently deployed to Ukraine.