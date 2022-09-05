Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers capture modern Russian electronic warfare system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Forces reportedly captured the Russian Silok-01 electronic warfare (EW) system.

In a statement on 4th September, the Ukrainian 128th Brigade claimed they successfully captured the Silok-01 system designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles and jam data transmission between the drone and its controllers.

The Silok-01 system was deployed by Russia in 2018 as a counter-drone system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian media reported that the Silok system has been designed to automatically detect UAVs, determine their position and block their communications, guidance and navigation systems forcing them to land.

EW discovers enemy drones in order to interfere with their communications and suppress their control channels, rendering them useless for further operations.

Ukrainian military who captured this unit sarcastically noted that the Silok “turned out to be effective only on russian testing grounds”.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine