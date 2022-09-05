Ukrainian Soldiers capture modern Russian electronic warfare system

Ukrainian Forces reportedly captured the Russian Silok-01 electronic warfare (EW) system.

In a statement on 4th September, the Ukrainian 128th Brigade claimed they successfully captured the Silok-01 system designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles and jam data transmission between the drone and its controllers.

The Silok-01 system was deployed by Russia in 2018 as a counter-drone system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian media reported that the Silok system has been designed to automatically detect UAVs, determine their position and block their communications, guidance and navigation systems forcing them to land.

EW discovers enemy drones in order to interfere with their communications and suppress their control channels, rendering them useless for further operations.

Ukrainian military who captured this unit sarcastically noted that the Silok “turned out to be effective only on russian testing grounds”.