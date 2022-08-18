Ukrainian Soldiers blow up and destroy Russian artillery system

Ukrainian 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed the Russian 2S5 self-propelled artillery system in eastern Ukraine.

The footage, which was released by the Ukrainian military, appears to show the 2S5 Giatsint (Hyacinth) 152 mm self-propelled howitzer being hit by Ukrainian ordnance. A large explosion ensues, with smoke rising into the air.

The 2S5 self-propelled gun 2S5 is an unturreted gun mounted on a six-roadwheeled tracked chassis similar to that of the 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S3.

The 2S5 Giatsint is fitted with a turretless 152 mm/L54 gun. This gun is completed with a load assisting system. The maximum rate of fire is 5 – 6 rounds per minute.

The Giatsint fires ordinary and rocket-assisted HE-FRAG projectiles, HEAT, cluster, and smoke projectiles. The maximum range of fire with an ordinary HE-FRAG projectile is 28.4 km, and up to 33 km with a rocket-assisted projectile.

Some sources claim that the 2S5 is capable of firing 0.1-2 kT nuclear projectiles. The full ammunition load consists of 60 rounds, however, only 30 of them are carried by the Giatsint. Other rounds are carried by the re-supply vehicle. It takes 2 minutes to prepare this artillery system for firing.