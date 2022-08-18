Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers blow up and destroy Russian artillery system

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed the Russian 2S5 self-propelled artillery system in eastern Ukraine.

The footage, which was released by the Ukrainian military, appears to show the 2S5 Giatsint (Hyacinth) 152 mm self-propelled howitzer being hit by Ukrainian ordnance. A large explosion ensues, with smoke rising into the air.

The 2S5 self-propelled gun 2S5 is an unturreted gun mounted on a six-roadwheeled tracked chassis similar to that of the 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S3.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S5 Giatsint is fitted with a turretless 152 mm/L54 gun. This gun is completed with a load assisting system. The maximum rate of fire is 5 – 6 rounds per minute.

The Giatsint fires ordinary and rocket-assisted HE-FRAG projectiles, HEAT, cluster, and smoke projectiles. The maximum range of fire with an ordinary HE-FRAG projectile is 28.4 km, and up to 33 km with a rocket-assisted projectile.

Some sources claim that the 2S5 is capable of firing 0.1-2 kT nuclear projectiles. The full ammunition load consists of 60 rounds, however, only 30 of them are carried by the Giatsint. Other rounds are carried by the re-supply vehicle. It takes 2 minutes to prepare this artillery system for firing.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine