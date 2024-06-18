Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russian troops

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian prosecutors have initiated an investigation into the beheading of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier by Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

The horrific incident, discovered on June 17, 2024, involved the decapitation of a captured Ukrainian serviceman, whose severed head was found atop a damaged armored vehicle in Volnovakha.

According to reports, the order to decapitate Ukrainian prisoners of war was issued by commanders of a Russian military unit operating in the area. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance revealed the gruesome scene, prompting immediate condemnation and the start of a formal investigation.

“These actions are flagrant violations of the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol on the protection of victims of international armed conflicts,” stated the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. Efforts are underway to identify the Russian soldiers responsible for this atrocity.

“This horrific barbarism has no place in the 21st century and is a clear indication of the systematic war crimes perpetrated by the Russian regime,” Ukrainian officials declared. They urged the international community to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to impose severe punitive measures.

The investigation aims to gather evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice, underscoring Ukraine’s commitment to upholding international humanitarian law amidst ongoing war.

