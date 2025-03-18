Ukrainian sniper shoots down Russian drone

A Ukrainian sniper from the 3rd Company of the “Materik” battalion successfully shot down a Russian drone using a .308 caliber rifle in the Kharkiv region, according to a report from defense outlet Militarnyi.

The engagement took place in the Vovchansk sector, where the sniper targeted a Russian Mavic drone that was conducting reconnaissance or coordinating enemy operations.

Video footage of the incident shows the sniper requiring only a few shots to hit the drone, disabling one of its propellers and sending it crashing to the ground.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Russian drone may have been used for dropping explosives on Ukrainian positions, making its elimination a valuable tactical achievement. Ukrainian military officials highlighted that countering enemy drones with electronic warfare (EW) systems and anti-drone rifles is not always effective, as Russian forces frequently adjust frequencies and improve their piloting techniques.

“In skilled hands, a .308 caliber rifle is indifferent to frequency changes. With sniper ‘Melkiy’ behind the scope, enemy Mavics are grounded,” stated the Operational Tactical Group “Kharkiv.”

The incident underscores the evolving nature of drone warfare and the necessity of combining multiple countermeasures to defend against aerial threats on the modern battlefield.

Drones have become an essential tool in modern warfare, providing real-time intelligence, guiding artillery strikes, and carrying out precision attacks. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have heavily relied on drones for reconnaissance and strike capabilities, making them a high-priority target on the battlefield.

While Ukraine has developed sophisticated electronic warfare systems to counter drones, Russian operators continue to adapt, making kinetic means of interception, such as sniper fire, increasingly relevant. The use of rifles to bring down drones is a testament to the adaptability of Ukrainian forces in responding to evolving threats.