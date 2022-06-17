Ukrainian missiles fired at Russian navy tug

Two anti-ship missiles were fired at a Russian navy tugboat in the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces say they have struck a Russian navy tugboat Vasily Bekh in the Black Sea with the Western-supplied anti-ship missiles.

According to some reports, like one from Militarnyi, Ukraine’s armed forces have struck the Russian Black Sea navy tug carrying weapons to Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) using Western-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy stated the Vasily Bekh tug with Tor air defense system on deck was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Zmiinyi Island.

Zmiinyi Island lies in the north-western Black Sea, about 48km (30 miles) from the Ukrainian coast and 300km west of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. It has a strategic importance that belies its size – only about 16 hectares (40 acres).

The Island also became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the war, in which Ukrainian soldiers used an expletive in rebuffing a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender.