Monday, June 6, 2022
Ukrainian military receives delivery of British multi-role armoured vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian military reportedly received an initial batch of British multi-role armoured vehicles, called the 6×6 Vector PPV (Protected Patrol Vehicle).

According to some reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces received its first batch of Vector PPV vehicles from the UK which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicles.

The 6×6 Vector PPV is an armoured version of Pinzgauer all-terrain military utility vehicles manufactured by BAE Systems.

The Vector PPV is based on Pinzgauer 718 chassis and has a new armored hull. It is believed that this vehicle has a maximum level of protection for its weight class. Kevlar armor is widely used. It also has a Kevlar floor and laminated armored glass.

The Vector is also fitted with a jamming device, that counters the threat posed by radio-controlled improvised explosive devices. Enhanced ballistic protection and additional protection kit for the windows were optional.

Vehicle multi-role armoured vehicle has a payload capacity of 1 600 kg. The Vector has a crew of two and can carry 4 fully-equipped troops. This vehicle was specially developed for 8-hour patrol missions.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

