Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot: night interceptor, daytime bomber

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot, call sign “Denfix,” continues to play a dual role in the defense of Ukrainian airspace, conducting nighttime intercepts of Russian kamikaze drones and carrying out daytime bombing missions against Russian troops positions.

Denfix serves in a tactical aviation brigade under the Air Command “West” of the Ukrainian Air Force. In a detailed first-hand account released by Ukraine’s military, the pilot described his recent combat mission against Iranian-designed Shahed drones used by Russian forces in nighttime attacks.

“Shaheds had already entered our airspace, which meant I might be flying that night,” Denfix recalled. “Mentally, I was ready. Soon I received the order. I took off, received information about the target’s parameters—speed, altitude, direction. It was an attack drone.”

After calculating the intercept, Denfix locked on target. “I launched the missile. Seconds later, I saw an explosion in the sky. A hit,” he said. “Shooting down a slow attack drone with a high-speed fighter missile isn’t as easy as it seems.”

The pilot said he was quickly redirected to another incoming drone. “I saw the second Shahed in my sight. Missile launch. In a moment—another explosion. Another hit. These enemy drones will no longer cause harm on the ground, won’t take lives, won’t destroy infrastructure.”

Denfix has destroyed over 20 Russian cruise missiles and drones during his service. But his mission extends beyond air defense. Like many Ukrainian fighter pilots, he has adapted his aircraft to conduct precision bombing missions against ground targets.

“You never forget what it feels like to approach the front line to drop guided bombs on concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment,” he said. “You operate in a dangerous environment, under threat from enemy fighters and air defense systems. But you keep going. Our will to defend the country is strong.”

The MiG-29, originally designed as a front-line air superiority fighter, has become a multi-role platform in Ukraine’s evolving air campaign. As Russian forces escalate drone and missile attacks, Ukraine continues to rely on both ground-based air defenses and manned aviation to repel threats.

Ukrainian Air Force officials say fighter aviation remains essential in intercept operations and in delivering precision strikes when ground forces request immediate air support.