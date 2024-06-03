Ukrainian HIMARS destroys Russian air defense system in Belgorod

Reports emerged today that Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian surface-to-air missile system component in Russia’s Belgorod region.

The Telegram channel “Spy Dossier” published photos and videos showing the destruction of S-300/400 missile systems between June 1-2, 2024.

According to the channel, the launcher and support vehicles were destroyed by a HIMARS strike using a GMLRS rocket. This may mark one of the first instances of American weapons being used to target military sites within Russian territory.

On May 31, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that President Joe Biden had officially authorized Ukraine to use American weaponry against Russian aggression, including strikes on targets within Russia. Previously, Ukraine was restricted to using Western-supplied arms only within its own borders and was unable to respond to numerous civilian attacks originating from the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

Reportedly, a Russian S-300/400 (?) system component destroyed by Ukraine in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Gone are the two years of the “Ukraine can’t defend itself because WWIII” absurdity. That avalanche of shameless lies from Kremlin appeasers and brainless surrender cultists… pic.twitter.com/K22hUHwD3N — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 3, 2024

The destruction of these SAM systems not only diminishes Russian air defense capabilities but also signals a new phase in Ukraine’s defensive operations.